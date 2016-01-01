See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Seth Corey, MD

Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Seth Corey, MD

Dr. Seth Corey, MD is a Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Corey works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Corey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8985
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Dr. Seth Corey, MD

    • Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1902906852
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Harvard Med School|Tufts Med School
    • St Louis Chldns Hospital
    • St Louis Chldns Hospital
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

