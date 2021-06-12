Dr. Seth Craft, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Craft, DPM
Dr. Seth Craft, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in S Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Craft's Office Locations
Orthoclinic610 Chestnut St, S Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-7515Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff I encountered upon arrival for my first visit were professional & friendly. After meeting with the physician I found him to be direct & "to the point," yet professional & friendly.
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942565239
Education & Certifications
- Northside Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Ohio Dominican University
