Dr. Seth Cutler, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Cutler, MD
Dr. Seth Cutler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Cutler's Office Locations
Seth B Cutler MD PC2500 N University Dr Ste 14, Sunrise, FL 33322 Directions (954) 748-7755
J Harold Stanley MD PA1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 124, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 473-2608
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the kindest , most knowledgeable, thorough doctor. The staff is wonderful
About Dr. Seth Cutler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.