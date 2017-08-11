See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lawrenceville, NJ
Dr. Seth Derman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Seth Derman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Derman works at Delaware Valley OB/GYN in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware Valley OB/GYN
    2 Princess Rd Ste C, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Seth Derman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1093715161
    Education & Certifications

    • University Md
    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

