Dr. Seth Devries, MD
Dr. Seth Devries, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Indiana University (SOM).
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Wonderful clinician. Thorough, thoughtful, and on top of things.
- University of Michigan (GME)
- Nationwide Children's Hospital/Ohio State University Program (GME)
- Nationwide Children's Hospital/Ohio State University Program (GME)
- Indiana University (SOM)
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Devries has seen patients for Epilepsy, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
