Overview of Dr. Seth Devries, MD

Dr. Seth Devries, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Indiana University (SOM).



Dr. Devries works at Helen Devos Pediatric Neurology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.