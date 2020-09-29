Dr. Fielding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Fielding, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Fielding, MD
Dr. Seth Fielding, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment
Dr. Fielding's Office Locations
470 W End Ave, New York, NY 10024
(212) 956-9670
Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor been with him for 10 years... cant say enough good things about him
About Dr. Seth Fielding, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1699882886
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fielding accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fielding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fielding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fielding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fielding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fielding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.