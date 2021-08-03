Dr. Seth Force, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Force is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Force, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Force, MD
Dr. Seth Force, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Force's Office Locations
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5345
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Force?
Dr. Force saved my Dad's life. We were highly anxious about Dad's incidental cancer diagnosis. Dad is 76, and he was worried about life after lung resection surgery and whether he would ever go back to normal. The surgery was safely and expertly done. The doctor and his incredible team worked for hours to ensure minimal resection was done and all the cancer was removed. I liked that the doctor gave us all the explicit details during our first consult, and we all knew what to expect. Dad is up and about with minimal discomfort, and I am optimistic his life will be back to normal soon.
About Dr. Seth Force, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184713984
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Force has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Force accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Force has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Force has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Force on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Force. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Force.
