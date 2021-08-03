Overview of Dr. Seth Force, MD

Dr. Seth Force, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Force works at Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.