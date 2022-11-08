Overview

Dr. Seth Friedman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Endocrine Assoc in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.