Dr. Seth Friedman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Endocrine Associates of Nassau & Queens PC560 Northern Blvd Ste 207, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-6165
- North Shore University Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor, patient, compassionate, cares deeply about his patients. Very knowledgeable and effective. have been to see him twice in last 6 months.Short wait time Clean well organized and appointed office. Office staff including PA's very professional and polite.Dr Friedman's personal secretary Laura is a gem. Very Highly recommend
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1053389916
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Hebrew.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.