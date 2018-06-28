Dr. Seth Goldbarg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldbarg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Goldbarg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Goldbarg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Goldbarg works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Maternal Fetal Medicine5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldbarg?
Excellence at best
About Dr. Seth Goldbarg, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1245279272
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp|Mt Sinai Investigator Track Mt Sinai Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham And Womens Hospital Harvard University|Brigham Womens Hosp Harvard Univ
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldbarg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldbarg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldbarg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldbarg works at
Dr. Goldbarg has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldbarg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldbarg speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldbarg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldbarg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldbarg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldbarg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.