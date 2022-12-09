Overview of Dr. Seth Greenky, MD

Dr. Seth Greenky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Greenky works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Fayetteville, NY with other offices in North Syracuse, NY and Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.