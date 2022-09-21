Dr. Seth Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Grossman, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Grossman, MD
Dr. Seth Grossman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgeons of NJ200 S Orange Ave Ste 265, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 577-2888
-
2
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 103, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 775-9234
-
3
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Nyack)169 Main St, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 535-1655
-
4
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Edison)3840 Park Ave, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 372-7085
-
5
The Center for Spinal Disorders9525 Queens Blvd Ste 2, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (201) 399-4612
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
I suffered from chronic pain for about a year with a compressed L3/L4 nerve that manifested as excruciating and ultimately debilitating pain in my right leg, from my hip to my knee. I stopped exercising, lost muscle mass and tone, and started to wonder if I'd ever feel like myself again. My situation was made more complicated by the fact that I have a major scoliosis in my lumbar spine. Dr. Grossman took the time to explain surgical options and made sure I was realistic about my expectations. He performed decompression surgery, and I had a great outcome – I went from suffering from chronic pain to being pain free, in one outpatient surgery. Dr. Grossman is one of the kindest, most compassionate MDs I've ever met. Not only did he make me feel cared FOR -- I felt cared ABOUT. The entire practice, and team, are wonderful. I'm extremely grateful to feel like my energetic, pain free self again. Thank you, Dr. Grossman, you are a gem.
About Dr. Seth Grossman, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710283965
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Medical Center-Spine Surgery|University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.