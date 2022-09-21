Overview of Dr. Seth Grossman, MD

Dr. Seth Grossman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Grossman works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ, Nyack, NY, Edison, NJ and Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.