Dr. Seth Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Hayes, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Hayes, MD
Dr. Seth Hayes, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Lsu Health Science Center-School Of Medicine (New Orleans, La) and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington1341 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
I thank God for Dr. Seth Hayes and his amazing talent as a surgeon. I was bed redden for 28 days in the most horrendous pain. My family arranged to get me to Dr. Seth Hayes as he was highly recommended by a friend whom Dr. Hayes had performed back surgery on. Dr. Hayes showed us my MRI and CAT scan explaining the herniated disc in my back at L3/L4. By the end of the visit I felt I finally had hope. In our first meeting he said the goal was that I would be able to walk the day of my surgery. Miraculously that is exactly what happened and I cried tears of joy because I was also pain free. I pray that God will continue to bless Dr. Seth Hayes as he so humbly performs this miraculous work. Llewellyn Bowen
About Dr. Seth Hayes, MD
- Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
- English
- 1366684110
Education & Certifications
- Complex/Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (University Of Miami/The Miami Project To Cure Paralysis/Jackson Memorial Hospital)
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine/ Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Lsu Health Science Center-School Of Medicine (New Orleans, La)
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hayes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.