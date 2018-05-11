Overview of Dr. Seth Hoffer, MD

Dr. Seth Hoffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Hoffer works at Neurological Institute in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Bedford, OH and Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Surgery and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.