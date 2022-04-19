Dr. Seth Hollenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Hollenbach, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Hollenbach, MD
Dr. Seth Hollenbach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Ouachita County Medical Center.
Dr. Hollenbach works at
Dr. Hollenbach's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 200A, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions
-
2
CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Camden430 Magnolia Rd, Camden, AR 71701 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollenbach?
Great doctor with a Terrific personality.
About Dr. Seth Hollenbach, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437343845
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- Ouachita County Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollenbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollenbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hollenbach using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hollenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollenbach works at
Dr. Hollenbach has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollenbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.