Dr. Homer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Homer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Homer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Homer works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates26 City Hall Mall, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 306-5100
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 657-6440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a Colonoscopy done, Dr. Seth Homer explained me in detalis, what's going to be done and after summary. Thank you
About Dr. Seth Homer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homer works at
Dr. Homer has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Homer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.