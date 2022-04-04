Overview of Dr. Seth Jerabek, MD

Dr. Seth Jerabek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Jerabek works at HOSPITAL FOR SPECIAL SURGERY in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.