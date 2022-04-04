Dr. Seth Jerabek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerabek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Jerabek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Jerabek, MD
Dr. Seth Jerabek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Jerabek works at
Dr. Jerabek's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-7180Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a hip replacement 6 months ago. The procedure and outcome were flawless. I could not have asked for a better result. Dr. Jerabek is an extremely skilled surgeon and I recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Seth Jerabek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023144771
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch Ma Gen
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerabek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerabek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerabek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jerabek has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerabek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerabek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerabek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerabek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerabek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.