Overview of Dr. Seth Judd, MD

Dr. Seth Judd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Judd works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.