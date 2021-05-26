Dr. Kanowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Kanowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Kanowitz, MD
Dr. Seth Kanowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morristown, NJ.
Dr. Kanowitz works at
Dr. Kanowitz's Office Locations
Advocare Advocare Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of Morristown95 Madison Ave Ste 105, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 644-0808
Surgical Center Of NW Jersey3130 State Route 10 Ste 200, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 328-3475
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kanowitz is an amazing surgeon, he is a fantastic person. His compassion and care for his patients is incredible. He not only goes the extra mile, he goes the whole distance with you and makes 100% certain you're better. I had extensive sinus polyps and sinus surgery, this was my third surgery. I wish I knew Dr. Kanowitz with my first two surgeries. He is the best ENT doctor.
About Dr. Seth Kanowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1649375759
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanowitz works at
Dr. Kanowitz has seen patients for Anosmia, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.