Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Wake Internal Medicine Cnsltnts in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Enteritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.