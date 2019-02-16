Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Wake Internal Medicine Consultants Inc.3100 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 683-1316
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Kaplan for years. He is a matter of fact doctor but one that I trust for this not so fun procedure! I refer others to him! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1518968775
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Enteritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
