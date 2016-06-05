Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD
Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 469-9200
DuPage Medical Group - Official2320 High St, Blue Island, IL 60406 Directions (708) 388-5500
Tinley Woods Surgery Center18200 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 570-2490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kaplan for more than 10 years for a macular degeneration, blepharitis, and cataracts. He has always been very attentive to my needs and treats my conditions accordingly and with great care since I came to him with my vision is already very compromised. I would not hesitate to recommend him and have done so in the past.
About Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Stye and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
