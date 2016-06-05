Overview of Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD

Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Kaplan works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Blue Island, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.