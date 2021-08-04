See All Pediatricians in Frisco, TX
Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD

Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.

Dr. Kaplan works at TLC Pediatrics in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frisco Office
    3550 Parkwood Blvd Ste 701, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-6272
  2. 2
    Seth D Kaplan MD PA
    11700 Teel Pkwy Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-6272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Black Eye
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730186925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

