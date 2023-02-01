Dr. Seth Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Kaufman, MD
Dr. Seth Kaufman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
Ascent Clinical Research9755 N 90th St Ste A200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 621-3313
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very willing to listen to your questions n answer all of them … I saw him back in 2010 or there abouts and I was really pleased in the way he took the time to answer all my questions
About Dr. Seth Kaufman, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1821154618
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital Harvard Med School
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Neuromuscular Medicine and Vascular Neurology
