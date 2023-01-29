Overview of Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD

Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Syracuse Upstate University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Kipnis works at Jersey Shore Advanced Surgical Associates in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.