Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Neptune, NJ
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD

Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Syracuse Upstate University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Kipnis works at Jersey Shore Advanced Surgical Associates in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kipnis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jersey Shore Advanced Surgical Associates
    1706 Corlies Ave Ste 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 775-5005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Dr Kipnis saved my husband’s life. This is a definite. My husband had necrotizing fasciitis and Dr. kipnis had to perform 3 surgeries in 4 days! He met with me constantly during those 18 days in the hospital and was patient with me through ALL the questions I had while clearly “ driving the bus” through his recovery! I will FOREVER be grateful for his expertise and caring manner! I would HIGHLY recommend him!
    kathleen szafranski — Jan 29, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD
    About Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871559096
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Syracuse Upstate University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kipnis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kipnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kipnis works at Jersey Shore Advanced Surgical Associates in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kipnis’s profile.

    Dr. Kipnis has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kipnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kipnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kipnis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kipnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kipnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

