Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD
Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Syracuse Upstate University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Kipnis works at
Dr. Kipnis' Office Locations
-
1
Jersey Shore Advanced Surgical Associates1706 Corlies Ave Ste 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kipnis?
Dr Kipnis saved my husband’s life. This is a definite. My husband had necrotizing fasciitis and Dr. kipnis had to perform 3 surgeries in 4 days! He met with me constantly during those 18 days in the hospital and was patient with me through ALL the questions I had while clearly “ driving the bus” through his recovery! I will FOREVER be grateful for his expertise and caring manner! I would HIGHLY recommend him!
About Dr. Seth Kipnis, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871559096
Education & Certifications
- Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Syracuse Upstate University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kipnis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kipnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kipnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kipnis works at
Dr. Kipnis has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kipnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kipnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kipnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kipnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kipnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.