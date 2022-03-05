See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Seth Kivnick, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (17)
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Seth Kivnick, MD

Dr. Seth Kivnick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Kivnick works at Kaiser Permanente West LA Medical Center Bldg in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kivnick's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office
    6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2022
    I'm writing this on 3/4/2022. 4.5 years ago, Dr. Kivnick helped my wife give birth to our beautiful daughter. He was professional, kind, friendly, and efficient.
    — Mar 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Seth Kivnick, MD
    About Dr. Seth Kivnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306855739
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kivnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kivnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kivnick works at Kaiser Permanente West LA Medical Center Bldg in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kivnick’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kivnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kivnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kivnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kivnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

