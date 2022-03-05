Dr. Kivnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Kivnick, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Kivnick, MD
Dr. Seth Kivnick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Kivnick's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I'm writing this on 3/4/2022. 4.5 years ago, Dr. Kivnick helped my wife give birth to our beautiful daughter. He was professional, kind, friendly, and efficient.
About Dr. Seth Kivnick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1306855739
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Kivnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kivnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kivnick.
