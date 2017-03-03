Dr. Seth Kleinrock, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Kleinrock, DDS
Dr. Seth Kleinrock, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hewlett, NY. They completed their residency with Rutgers University
Hewlett Office1705 Broadway Ste 6, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 898-7948
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
I am wearing Invisalign braces on my upper teeth since August and I am thrilled with the care that Dr. Kleinrock has given me. Dr. Kleinrock answered any questions that I had with patience and expertise and everything is going even more smoothly than I expected. His office staff is extremely courteous and his office is just beautiful. I am thrilled with the results so far and I highly recommend Dr. Kleinrock and his staff.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- Rutgers University
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
Dr. Kleinrock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinrock accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kleinrock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kleinrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinrock speaks Spanish.
270 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinrock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinrock.
