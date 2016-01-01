Dr. Kolkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Kolkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Kolkin, MD
Dr. Seth Kolkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolkin's Office Locations
- 1 919 Westfall Rd Bldg C, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 341-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seth Kolkin, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolkin has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolkin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolkin.
