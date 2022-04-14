Dr. Seth Krauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Krauss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Krauss, MD
Dr. Seth Krauss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Krauss works at
Dr. Krauss' Office Locations
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste T1057, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5047
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has received excellent care from Dr.Krauss and his team. I really appreciate the calls the doctor made to me after both surgeries. Because of the pandemic I was not able to enter any facilities.
About Dr. Seth Krauss, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1801814173
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Krauss works at
Dr. Krauss has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krauss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.