Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD

Sports Medicine
3.8 (9)
Map Pin Small North Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD

Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Kupferman works at SC Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kupferman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care
    9100 Medcom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 931-4804
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 25, 2017
    Dr.. Kupferman replaced both of my knees. I was treated kindly, professionally with expert knowledge. My last replacement was better than the first. I was up and walking without a walker or can in five days. Very please with results, but most of all Dr. Kupferman mad me feel like a queen. I thought I was the only one he treated that way, but no, everyone says the same thing.
    Linda in Summerville — Oct 25, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD
    About Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578570107
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupferman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kupferman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kupferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kupferman works at SC Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kupferman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupferman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupferman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupferman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupferman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

