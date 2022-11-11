See All Podiatrists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Seth Launer, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Seth Launer, DPM

Dr. Seth Launer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Launer works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Launer's Office Locations

    Optum Primary Care
    10511 GOLF COURSE RD NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Martha Dillon — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Seth Launer, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
