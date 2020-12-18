Overview of Dr. Seth Levitz, MD

Dr. Seth Levitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus|University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Levitz works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.