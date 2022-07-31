Overview

Dr. Seth McClennen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. McClennen works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Heart and Vascular Center in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.