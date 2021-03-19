See All Ophthalmologists in Shelton, CT
Dr. Seth Meskin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Seth Meskin, MD

Dr. Seth Meskin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Meskin works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Shelton, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Branford, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meskin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 104, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 944-0464
  2. 2
    Connecticut Medical Group
    325 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 795-0766
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    1236 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 488-5688
  4. 4
    Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 488-5688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinguecula
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Pinguecula
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Seth Meskin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346273273
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • New York Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Meskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meskin has seen patients for Pinguecula, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Meskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

