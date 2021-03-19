Overview of Dr. Seth Meskin, MD

Dr. Seth Meskin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Meskin works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Shelton, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Branford, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.