Dr. Seth Miller, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (60)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seth Miller, MD

Dr. Seth Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ONS Greenwich
    6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    ONS Harrison
    500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Rotator Cuff Tear

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 16, 2022
    For years I dealt with left shoulder pain which, over time, became increasingly debilitating and impacted the active lifestyle to which I was accustomed. I resisted seeing an orthopedist because of horror stories I had heard about shoulder surgeries. But eventually, everyday activities became more tedious and painful. Stellar reviews, as well as, a successful hip replacement surgery in 2019 with ONS surgeon, Dr. Frank Ennis, led me to Dr. Seth Miller. He did not disappoint! X-rays confirmed severe arthritis and a complete chronic tear of the the rotator cuff. Dr. Miller performed a reverse left shoulder replacement in September 2021. True to his word, the result was minimal discomfort and a relatively painless recovery. I was discharged from the hospital 7 hours post surgery. No pain meds necessary! He's a wonderfully knowledgeable, skillful, and humble surgeon. My sole regret is that I hadn't found Dr. Miller years earlier!!
    Diane C. — Jan 16, 2022
    About Dr. Seth Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255303764
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

