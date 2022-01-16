Dr. Seth Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Miller, MD
Dr. Seth Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
ONS Harrison500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (203) 869-1145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
For years I dealt with left shoulder pain which, over time, became increasingly debilitating and impacted the active lifestyle to which I was accustomed. I resisted seeing an orthopedist because of horror stories I had heard about shoulder surgeries. But eventually, everyday activities became more tedious and painful. Stellar reviews, as well as, a successful hip replacement surgery in 2019 with ONS surgeon, Dr. Frank Ennis, led me to Dr. Seth Miller. He did not disappoint! X-rays confirmed severe arthritis and a complete chronic tear of the the rotator cuff. Dr. Miller performed a reverse left shoulder replacement in September 2021. True to his word, the result was minimal discomfort and a relatively painless recovery. I was discharged from the hospital 7 hours post surgery. No pain meds necessary! He's a wonderfully knowledgeable, skillful, and humble surgeon. My sole regret is that I hadn't found Dr. Miller years earlier!!
About Dr. Seth Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.