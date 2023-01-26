Dr. Seth Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seth Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Lakeland Medical Suites, Niles42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 100, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 684-6696
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller assessed my unusual situation as my condition was deteriorating rather quickly. He decided to perform immediate exploratory abdominal surgery. Dr Miller found the problem and corrected the situation. His prompt correct decision saved my life.
About Dr. Seth Miller, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497952691
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.