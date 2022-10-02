Dr. Seth Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Yuma Gastroenterology LLC1390 W 16TH ST, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-4325
Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital A Partnership of Encompass Health and Yrmc2400 S Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Explained procedure before & after!, He & Nurse Anesthetist both excellent!
About Dr. Seth Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Gastritis, Duodenal Polypectomy and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.