Dr. Seth Minsky, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Seth Minsky, DPM

Dr. Seth Minsky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Minsky works at Premier Podiatry Group in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Care along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Minsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Podiatry Group
    8200 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 364-9584
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Wellington
    1041 S State Road 7 Ste 5, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 641-7666
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Lake Worth Office
    6250 Lantana Rd Ste 22, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 641-7666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Diabetic Foot Care
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2019
    The BEST podiatrist!! He's knowledgeable, patient, and honest. I highly recommend Dr. Minsky!!
    About Dr. Seth Minsky, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609929017
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Barnabas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Minsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minsky has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Care, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Minsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

