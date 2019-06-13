Dr. Seth Minsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Minsky, DPM
Dr. Seth Minsky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Premier Podiatry Group8200 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 364-9584Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Wellington1041 S State Road 7 Ste 5, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 641-7666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Lake Worth Office6250 Lantana Rd Ste 22, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 641-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
The BEST podiatrist!! He’s knowledgeable, patient, and honest. I highly recommend Dr. Minsky!!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St. Barnabas Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Minsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minsky has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Care, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Minsky speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Minsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minsky.
