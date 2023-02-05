Overview of Dr. Seth Molloy, DO

Dr. Seth Molloy, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Molloy works at Palmetto Health Neurosurgery Associates in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.