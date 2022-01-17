See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Harrison, NY
Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (68)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD

Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Neubardt works at Brian & Spine Surgeons of New York in West Harrison, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neubardt's Office Locations

    Brian & Spine Surgeons of New York
    244 Westchester Ave Ste 310, West Harrison, NY 10604 (914) 948-9499
    4 Westchester Park Dr Ste 320, West Harrison, NY 10604 (914) 948-8448

  White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

Jan 17, 2022
Dr. Neubardt and his entire staff are beyond excellent. From my initial phone call for a consultation appointment to post operative follow up. The entire staff exhibited courteousness, professionalism beyond measure. They are caring, helpful, concerned and very thorough!! Emails are responded to, voicemail call messages are returned, questions and concerns are addressed immediately. Dr. Neubardt is a skilled professional. I am happy to say and want to thank him for a successful procedure. My entire experience was great. Thank you Dr. Neubardt and his entire staff at Brain and Spine Surgeons of NY.
Jim F. — Jan 17, 2022
About Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD

  Orthopedic Surgery
  38 years of experience
  English
  1306806724
Education & Certifications

  New York University
  Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
  Baylor
  University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
  Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neubardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Neubardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Neubardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neubardt works at Brian & Spine Surgeons of New York in West Harrison, NY. View the full address on Dr. Neubardt’s profile.

68 patients have reviewed Dr. Neubardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neubardt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neubardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neubardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

