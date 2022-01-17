Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neubardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD
Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Neubardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Neubardt's Office Locations
-
1
Brian & Spine Surgeons of New York244 Westchester Ave Ste 310, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-9499
- 2 4 Westchester Park Dr Ste 320, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-8448
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neubardt?
Dr. Neubardt and his entire staff are beyond excellent. From my initial phone call for a consultation appointment to post operative follow up. The entire staff exhibited courteousness, professionalism beyond measure. They are caring, helpful, concerned and very thorough!! Emails are responded to, voicemail call messages are returned, questions and concerns are addressed immediately. Dr. Neubardt is a skilled professional. I am happy to say and want to thank him for a successful procedure. My entire experience was great. Thank you Dr. Neubardt and his entire staff at Brain and Spine Surgeons of NY.
About Dr. Seth Neubardt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306806724
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Baylor
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neubardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neubardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neubardt works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Neubardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neubardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neubardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neubardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.