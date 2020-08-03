Dr. Oliphant accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seth Oliphant, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Oliphant, MD
Dr. Seth Oliphant, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Oliphant's Office Locations
Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy Associates Inc4320 Wornall Rd Ste 710, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-8699
Saint Luke's Neurology - Barry Road5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 932-8699
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oliphant is wonderful! My husband has a childhood neck injury that has caused him pain into adulthood. Dr. Oliphant listens respectfully, does a thorough assessment, and provides several treatment options to choose from along with the pros and cons of each. He educates patients and includes them as decision-makers in their care. He is always pleasant and it is very clear that he wants the best for his patients. We would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Seth Oliphant, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1144519877
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Truman Medical Center - Hospital Hill Campus
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliphant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliphant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliphant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliphant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliphant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.