Overview of Dr. Seth Palmer, DO

Dr. Seth Palmer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fremont, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Palmer works at SHMG Pulmonary - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Holland, MI, South Haven, MI and Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Deafness and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.