Dr. Seth Plancher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plancher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Plancher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Plancher, MD
Dr. Seth Plancher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Plancher works at
Dr. Plancher's Office Locations
Garden City OB GYN877 Stewart Ave Ste 30, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Another amazing year with Dr. Plancher. I recently went to him for my yearly visit/IUD removal. Compassionate is an understatement. He has the best bedside manner. I have referred so many friends to him and his practice as I will never go anywhere else. He listens and takes his time to explain. He supports your goals and is incredibly optimistic. Thank you Dr. Plancher!
About Dr. Seth Plancher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plancher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plancher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plancher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plancher has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plancher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Plancher speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Plancher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plancher.
