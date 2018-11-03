Dr. Seth Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Pollack, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Pollack, MD
Dr. Seth Pollack, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Pollack's Office Locations
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance825 Eastlake Ave E # E2-102, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 288-7400
University of Washington Medical Center1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-6190Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chicago Office675 N Saint Clair St Fl 21, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pollack is one of the world's top experts in soft tissue sarcoma. Because of this, he was able to offer my wife the most cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials available, thereby giving us 5 good years together (roughly triple the life expectancy for her type of metastatic leiomyosarcoma). The best!
About Dr. Seth Pollack, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
