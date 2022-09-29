Overview of Dr. Seth Queler, MD

Dr. Seth Queler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Queler works at Garden State Orthopaedic Associates in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.