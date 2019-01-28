Dr. Seth Rayburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Rayburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Rayburn, MD
Dr. Seth Rayburn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Dr. Rayburn works at
Dr. Rayburn's Office Locations
Noel & Rayburn Mds PC201 N Malone St, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 216-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's an amazing doctor very concerned about my health and well-being and always wanted to get on top of it.
About Dr. Seth Rayburn, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Rayburn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayburn works at
Dr. Rayburn has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayburn.
