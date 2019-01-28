Overview of Dr. Seth Rayburn, MD

Dr. Seth Rayburn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Rayburn works at Surgical Services Of Athens in Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.