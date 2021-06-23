Overview of Dr. Seth Riddle, MD

Dr. Seth Riddle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Riddle works at Peak ENT Associates in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.