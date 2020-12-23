Dr. Seth Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Robinson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Saw Dr. Robinson for many years for severe asthma. He is extremely knowledgable, thourough, and friendly. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Seth Robinson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1891770798
Education & Certifications
- University California Davis Medical Center
- University Of California
- University Of Virginia Healthcare System|University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Clinical Informatics, Clinical Pathology and Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.