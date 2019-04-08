Dr. Seth Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Gastro Health - East Kendall9555 N Kendall Dr Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 273-7319
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Referred to Dr. Rosen by my Primary for colonoscopy. In a preliminary visit he explained entire procedure and necessary preparation and clearly answered all of my questions and concerns. Very professional and friendly. Very busy practice but took the time to chat and discuss the procedure.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.