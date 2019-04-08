Overview

Dr. Seth Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Gastro Health - East Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.