Dr. Seth Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Rosen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller, MD1364 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 712-2000
Emory Johns Creek6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 208, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-3307
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
I highly recommend Dr. Seth Rosen. He was one of three surgeons and the da Vinci robot performing my recent surgery. I am a 74 year old woman and was up and walking the next day. He answered all of my numerous questions, never making me feel rushed. His staff is professional and friendly.
About Dr. Seth Rosen, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740259563
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cleveland Clin Found
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.