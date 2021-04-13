Dr. Seth Rosenwald, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Rosenwald, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seth Rosenwald, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Neurogenicss Llc.760 Newtown Yardley Rd Ste 121, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Aetna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicare
- WellPoint
He is an excellent doctor. Caring, knowledgeable and responsive. I have seen quite a few psychiatrists over the course of my life and he is one of the best.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rosenwald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenwald accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
