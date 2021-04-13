See All Psychiatrists in Newtown, PA
Dr. Seth Rosenwald, DO

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Newtown, PA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seth Rosenwald, DO

Dr. Seth Rosenwald, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rosenwald works at Dr Seth Rosenwald DO in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenwald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurogenicss Llc.
    760 Newtown Yardley Rd Ste 121, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2021
    He is an excellent doctor. Caring, knowledgeable and responsive. I have seen quite a few psychiatrists over the course of my life and he is one of the best.
    Apr 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Seth Rosenwald, DO
    About Dr. Seth Rosenwald, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649314097
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
