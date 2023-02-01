Overview of Dr. Seth Rosenzweig, MD

Dr. Seth Rosenzweig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenzweig works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.